It all started back in 1999, when JoLynn Redies invited her sister and a few friends to come over for wine, lunch and a hot tub soak.
They had so much fun that Redies repeated the informal gathering a few times, four or five friends coming to her house for activities and a visit.
“We’d have a little slumber party,” she said. “Drink wine and go out for lunch.”
After three or so small gatherings, mostly with former classmates from Waverly-Shell Rock’s Class of 1970, things got serious in 2008.
Thirteen women gathered at Redies’ home in Genoa, Illinois.
“It happened to be Cyndi Ecker Campbell’s 56th birthday,” Redies said. “For Cyndi’s birthday, I had bought her a girl’s little toy tiara, and the rest of us had to wear birthday party hats to start out.”
Their party activity was to make princess sashes, using the name of their first pet as “their” name.
“So we had Princess Rusty, Princess Sam,” she said. “You name it, we had princesses.”
To complete the princess look, everyone also received a rhinestone tiara. They wore their princess attire to the evening’s activity—attending a local playhouse for a dinner theater production of “Church Basement Ladies.”
“I had written the playhouse saying that we were going to be in the crowd that night,” Redies said, “so they welcomed us from the stage, and we all had our tiaras and sashes on.”
And thus the Tiara Club was born.
The group has met each of the 15 years since then, with Redies planning different activities each time.
“I usually start the year before, planning and picking a theme,” she said. “I spend a fortune on this sometimes, but I have a good time doing it.”
The planning is half the fun, she said. “Oh, heavens, yes! I just go crazy.”
The second official meeting of the Tiara Club was also a memorable one.
“I went big time,” Redies said. “We decided to do a luau theme. I told all the girls to wear Hawaiian-type shirts and come casual. We would be partying outside.
“Cyndi bought grass skirts for us to wear. My sister and I made all Hawaiian-type food,” Redies continued. “And then I hired three Polynesian dancers, and they taught us a Hawaiian dance.”
That evening, the women went on a supper cruise on the Rock River.
“We enjoyed it very much,” Redies said. She noted that that was the largest group they had gathered together for a Tiara Club meeting, with 17 women and three related men.
“We had 20 people in our house sleeping overnight,” Redies said. “The boys ate with us at lunch time and then went golfing. We were right off a golf course out in the country, and they were on the fourth tee, and they could hear us laughing. It was a riot.
“That was definitely the best one yet,” she said. She had gone big because she knew she and her husband would soon be moving to Florida for his job.
Redies lived in Florida 2010-2014. During those years, the Tiara Club continued, with Redies flying back to Waverly for the annual gathering.
Another favorite theme occurred while she was based in Florida, when classmate Cyndi Ecker Campbell married in 2012.
“The year that Cyndi got married, we did a ‘Here comes the bride’ theme,” Redies said. “Everyone had to wear either a wedding gown, a bridesmaid’s gown, or be a guest.”
During the “bridal” fun, club members played Martini Pong.
“If you hit a ping-pong ball in a martini glass, then you had to have a martini,” she said.
The group also had a treasure hunt and other games, and everyone wore a white veil made out of toilet paper.
“It was sort of a bachelorette-type thing,” Redies said.
She recalled another annual gathering, a more poignant one in 2017. The Tiara Club had a float in the Denver Breakaway Days parade where they honored Cyndi Ecker Campbell’s mother, Bobbi Ecker, who had grown up in Denver and had recently died.
“That was probably THE very best, even better than the luau one,” Redies said. They not only memorialized their dear friend’s mother but celebrated a milestone year for themselves, because they were turning 65.
Their float won first place.
Over the years, the original tiaras have been updated with newer ones.
“In fact, last year, because we all turned 70, we got tiaras that had ‘70’ on them, and they were kind of in rose-gold rhinestones,” Redies said.
Now that Redies lives in Waverly again, she has only a few people staying with her during Tiara Club events. At the time she spoke with Waverly Newspapers, she was looking forward to seeing the group again at the start of August.
“I just love all of them, and we have a great time together,” she said, noting that she has known some of those friends since she was 5 years old. “It’s a very important group to me.”
The group is so important to her that she hopes the Tiara Club lives on after she no longer does, if necessary:
“I’m hoping that if I should die before many of the other girls, I hope and pray that they continue it and get together.”