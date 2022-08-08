The quest to return to the state tournament for the Waverly-Shell Rock football team started off with a week long youth camp to help develop the skills needed for a successful season.
The camp was for athletes in seventh to 12th grade, with around 160 participants in total to work on the fundamentals of football.
“It was nice to see high numbers throughout the program,” Cal Twait, W-SR’s lineman coach, said.
Different coaches will credit different things for a good culture and tradition from the seniors down to the middle schoolers, but Twait calls back to their recent appearance in the state tournament for their large turnout.
“Everyone from high school to elementary school saw us play in the dome last year and they want to do that,” Twait said. “When there is success at our varsity level, it trickles down and the middle schoolers want to play at the dome as well.”
The camp focused mainly on the techniques needed to become successful within the Go-Hawk program. This includes working on run blocking for the linemen, running routes for the receivers, foot placement in the kicking game and the quarterbacks making sure they hand the ball off to the right person.
“At that type of camp setting we are looking to refine out technique.,” Twait said. “We are never at the level that we need to be and we want to get better at our craft from the linemen to the quarterbacks. At the same time we want to enhance the joy of football while we build kids up and build the gift of football.”
Twait says that the state tournament doesn’t start at the beginning of Aug., but champions are made during that time.
“You aren’t playing for the big one on Aug 1 or 2,” Twait said. “Our motto this year is process over prize. We want to embrace that process so that way our prizes can be great later in the year.”
The team has adopted the process over prize motto for the season. This means that if they can embrace the process, then the prizes later in the season will be great.
The seniors decided on the motto after going to some leadership camps over the summer.
“Our senior guys have really bought into this and we are hoping that it can get us great things,” Twait said.