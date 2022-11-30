I sometimes leaf through cooking magazines or entertainment magazines while in the checkout line at the supermarket. With their beautiful pictures of party tables, buffets, delicious food, and unusual place settings I find myself wondering, “well, who has time to do all that?” I was reading one of those magazines, and it included an article that talked about how discouraging it can be to look at those pictures and think, “I can’t pull that off”: “Throwing a dinner party can be easy and stress free, if you have a personal chef, a team of maids, a floral designer and a personal shopper. Fortunately, for the rest of us, there is a way to entertain simply and stylishly: it all breaks down to three rules: stick with what you know; less is more; be flexible.”

Often Christians are told that Advent should be a time of quiet preparation, that Christmas begins on December 25th, and that we should be spending these weeks in prayer and reflection. We are to be focused on themes of patient waiting, hope, and receiving Christ in our hearts. That’s fine, if you’ve got all the time in the world to be on retreat, to sit and to meditate. But we’ve got shopping to do, and trees to decorate, cards to mail, presents to wrap, and parties to attend. It seems a waste of time complaining about commercialism and greed and rushing the season. Perhaps our time is better spent being mindful of God’s ways and following those three rules.