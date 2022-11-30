I sometimes leaf through cooking magazines or entertainment magazines while in the checkout line at the supermarket. With their beautiful pictures of party tables, buffets, delicious food, and unusual place settings I find myself wondering, “well, who has time to do all that?” I was reading one of those magazines, and it included an article that talked about how discouraging it can be to look at those pictures and think, “I can’t pull that off”: “Throwing a dinner party can be easy and stress free, if you have a personal chef, a team of maids, a floral designer and a personal shopper. Fortunately, for the rest of us, there is a way to entertain simply and stylishly: it all breaks down to three rules: stick with what you know; less is more; be flexible.”
Often Christians are told that Advent should be a time of quiet preparation, that Christmas begins on December 25th, and that we should be spending these weeks in prayer and reflection. We are to be focused on themes of patient waiting, hope, and receiving Christ in our hearts. That’s fine, if you’ve got all the time in the world to be on retreat, to sit and to meditate. But we’ve got shopping to do, and trees to decorate, cards to mail, presents to wrap, and parties to attend. It seems a waste of time complaining about commercialism and greed and rushing the season. Perhaps our time is better spent being mindful of God’s ways and following those three rules.
This Advent let’s stick with what we know. When we are stressed out, overworked, running out of time, in danger of forgetting the meaning of this season, we can stop wherever we are, stick with what we know: it’s about trusting, honoring and loving God. The prophet Isaiah tells us that when God is first in our life, then living in peace, making peace, becomes the focus of our lives. “Beating the swords into plowshares” is perhaps one of the most famous Old Testament passages. The instruments of war are changed into instruments of productivity and life. We don’t have guns, or swords or hand grenades. But we do have a voice. How frighteningly often do our words, at work, in the kitchen, in the television room, tear people down. What if we spent our Advent liberating ourselves from that kind of destructive behavior, and made a plan and took the time to build people up? There’s no better Christmas present for our world than our witness in making peace.
Less can be more in Advent. It might be as simple as telling someone that their life matters to you. Sometimes, the most powerful sign that Christ is in the world is in the simple, small gestures, words and choices of kindness we make.
We are in that time of year when there never seems to be enough time. Maybe the key for a meaningful Advent is to lighten up, throw away the lists, and say wherever the day takes me, is where I will find Christ. Who knows what can happen when we experience the flexibility that comes from the awareness that God deeply, simply, lovingly cares for us?
The Rev. Doug Wathier is the pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.