“In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also must love one another” (1 Jn 4:10).
What makes possible every fidelity, to God and to one another, is love — the greatest of all the spiritual gifts, and the one that all are called not only to receive but to give. The work of following Jesus is about forgiving, serving, teaching. As followers of Christ, Christians know their lives are supposed to be about love; and a love that extends not only to the people they share their lives with, but to others, who need to be amazed and surprised at God’s love seen in them.
At the beginning of his ministry, in Luke’s gospel, Jesus establishes his agenda at the synagogue in Nazareth. He challenges the people: a life of faith is more than just showing up in the synagogue. Jesus reminds the Nazarenes of an often unpopular strand of Jewish tradition. They were not chosen by God to form a closed society and become the sole beneficiaries of divine blessing of abundance. They were chosen to bring the benefits of the one God to all people. The focus is not on themselves but on what they can do for others. To be loved means to be sent to others.
When they thought Jesus would bring untold blessings, they spoke favorably of him. When they understand he is asking them to bring blessings to others, they are enraged. It is a short trip from approval to condemnation. The angry actions of these hometown folks prefigure what will happen to Jesus in Jerusalem. The chief priests and the scribes will crucify Jesus outside Jerusalem. But their murderous execution will not be final. In the resurrection Jesus will walk through the midst of them. Physical force cannot kill his spiritual reality. Jesus was the most hopeful person that ever lived; he never gave up on people. So he would come back and preach again, and talk again, with the hope that maybe on the 145th time, one person might say, “I will follow you.”
Jesus invites each of us to join the good no matter where it is happening. The good moves through life-seeking people who cooperate with it. Sometimes it visits us and, at other times, it visits others. But it always needs hearts and hands to increase its effectiveness. Begin by lending a hand and see what will happen to the heart. Join the good when we will get nothing out of it. After we stop grumbling about the sacrifice, we will find ourselves filled with the goodness with which we are cooperating. A breakthrough realization will arrive: we can be joyful whenever or wherever the good is happening. We will rejoice that hunger has been filled and vision restored. The prophecy of human liberation, not just of our own well-being, will be fulfilled in our hearing. To do this we must live in hope, in confident expectation, that God’s promises can be fulfilled through our faithfulness.