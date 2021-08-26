The role of a follower of Jesus is not to simply to listen, it is not even to talk. It is to put into action what we believe. It is about acts of service and kindness and goodness. It is about how we act where we work, where we play, where we live. If we were really doers of the word, we would act with more fairness, understanding, patience at work, and not wait for someone else to do it. If we really were doers of the word, we would take the initiatives to solve problems, rather than let them grow. But first it requires that we see being a follower of Jesus as a lifelong commitment: no matter how old, how educated, what our job, we are never done learning.
By being doers of the word, we continue God’s saving work in history. It is fascinating to flip through the Old Testament and hear the God of Israel as He teaches His people. Through Isaiah and Hosea, through Amos and Micah and Jeremiah, God ceaselessly tells Israel that He rejects just those things they think will make Him happy. He is weary of burnt offerings, does not delight in the blood of bulls or lambs. Incense is an abomination to Him. Their appointed feasts He scorns. Their prayers and the melody of their harps He will not listen to. He does not want rivers of oil, thousands of rams, even their first-born. Then what is left? What can God possibly want? Two things: their steadfast love and that they execute justice.
The justice God asked of Israel was a whole web of relationships that stemmed from Israel’s covenant with God. The Israelites were to parent the parentless and feed the sojourner, the stranger, not because the orphan and the outsider deserved it, but because this was the way God had acted with them. In freeing the oppressed, they were mirroring the loving God who had delivered them from oppression, had freed them from Pharaoh. In loving the loveless, the unloved, the unlovable, they were imaging the God who wooed Israel back despite her infidelities, betrothed her to Himself forever.
Justice, for the Hebrew Scriptures, was not a question simply of human deserving, of human law. The people of Israel were to give to others what they had been given by God, were to act toward one another as God has acted toward them – and precisely because God had acted this way. Their justice was not to image human justice but the justice of God. For Israel, the practice of justice was an expression of steadfast love – God’s love and their own love.
By virtue of our baptism, we have God within us, and it is the goodness of God that is meant to flow from inside us. We are meant to continue the work of Jesus to make all things new, to bring about the salvation of others, the whole world. How do we do that? By letting the goodness of God flow out like a river of living water ... even in the face of evil.