The Vatican Museums in Rome have extensive galleries containing a rich collection of early Christian art and images. They offer insight into the worldview and priorities of the first Christians. One of the treasures of the collection is a 40-inch-tall marble statue of a young shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders. It is seldom loaned out by the Vatican Museums, as it is considered to be the premier piece of the Early Christianity section. The well-known sculpture is usually accompanied by the caption “Christ the Good Shepherd”, a much-loved theme within the Christian tradition. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus himself tells the parable of the lost sheep, in which the shepherd spares no effort to save his sheep: “And when he has found it, he lays it on his shoulders and rejoices” (Luke 15:5).
Made in Rome towards the end of the rule of the Roman emperors, it seems like the maker of this sculpture chose this verse as his starting point. The sheep-carrying shepherd appears often in the early Christian paintings in the catacombs of Rome as well. It has long been considered one of the earliest sculptures of Christ, dating from the time of the oldest murals in the catacombs. The image of the Good Shepherd is one in which Christians have found comfort and encouragement down through the centuries.
In the ancient world, sheep could distinguish their shepherd’s voice from that of other shepherds. This is why Jesus says the sheep won’t follow a stranger. Jesus asks his followers to listen to his voice. We will never hear his voice say, “you are worthless, you don’t matter, you can’t change, you have nothing to offer.” That voice robs us of our spirit, and it is not the voice of Jesus. His voice will always say, “take a chance, forgive, trust that I am with you in the mess, look for the bigger picture, I will give you the grace to be more patient, more understanding.” Listening to that voice can save us from getting lost.
What the good shepherd’s call offers is life and life abundantly. The voice of Christ gathers us. Christ always calls us to summon up our strengths, to retreat from those situations that would drain our energies, to come close to him in prayer. When speaking to us about ourselves Christ calls us to come away from all that divides and weaken us. His voice calms. It rallies our strength. It sustains us in sorrow. It kindles hope.
I suspect that most of us don’t need another opinion, or judgment, or another angry person in our lives. We need someone to show us the goodness. We need someone to offer kindness. When we open our hearts to the call of the Good Shepherd, we can become instruments of goodness and kindness. We can offer a message of hope, a word of encouragement, we can help someone discover the presence of grace.
I’m not suggesting that we write it on our hands, or carry a post-it note; but in the week ahead may we jar our memory so that we recall— and then share— the message that the Lord is our shepherd, and we need fear no evil, because goodness and kindness follow us.