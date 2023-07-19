A sower went out to sow (Matthew 13:1-23). For the Christian disciple, fruitful living is how we live under the influence of the person of Jesus. God so loved the world that God rained down grace and life within the Person of Jesus the Word who remains until the Good Earth remembers who it is. The closer He comes to our part of the soil the more fruitful we can become, and He will not leave us to ourselves.
The parable of Jesus suggests that seeds do not sprout or take root overnight; and we have to wait for the budding and the fruit. Waiting is part of the process; and it is part of the process of life, as uncomfortable as that might be. Perhaps God is at times more powerfully discovered in the waiting than in the question or the answer. A time of waiting offers the challenge: are my eyes only on the clock or the calendar; or is this a time of learning to trust God?
It seems to me that the Parable of the Sower is particularly a good one for summer days following the Fourth of July, when the holiday seasons are behind and before us and we are in the weeks of patient planting and slow germination, of cultivating and tending the Word of God in the soil of our daily lives, persevering in the hope of God’s coming kingdom.
The parable is about God’s love and grace. Perhaps we should be filled with wonder that the sower throws the seed recklessly, everywhere: on rocky ground, in thorny places, where there is scorching sun or too much shade, and where the soil is fertile. The parable is suggesting that God’s grace is offered in all aspects of our lives, God’s grace comes to us where we are nice and where we are nasty; God is loving us when we are stubborn and hard-headed; and when we are a true servant. We are invited to be caught up in wonder at the reality that God’s grace is offered us in each moment of every day. For the Christian, this puts the question before us: how will we respond, how will we cultivate our lives so that we absorb, obey, and witness to the Word? If we open our lives to his Word, God will enable us to participate in a fruitful harvest for the kingdom.
The Word of God does not fall to the earth without accomplishing its purpose! That means that seed of faith, sown in hope, will take root. It might not be apparent today. It might yet require long nights of toil and sore muscles and dust-filled eyes. Yet, for those who place their hope in Christ, God’s Word— planted in the cracked soil of disappointment, shoved deep into furrows of pain— will produce a good and bountiful crop; a Resurrection of relief, a flowering of peace, a result beyond our wildest dreams.