This time of the year brings with it a sense of ending: leaves have fallen, the light is fading, farmers hope that the harvest will be soon.
Autumn’s final burst of color has given way to the drab austerity of the beginning of winter. The close of the calendar year draws near. Perhaps this is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on the role of change and transitions in their lives.
Jesus told many stories. He promised that while the world may change, his words will never go away. All these centuries later, Christians see that is true.
We not only tell his parables and lessons; we try very hard to live them. Jesus tells us that much in life will be hard and unpredictable. At the same time, what we can count on is God’s nearness. However, like seeing a bud on a tree in the dead of winter, we have to look very carefully.
Each of us is offered gifts of grace and peace. Grace is the gracious care, the undeserved favor, which God shows to those he has saved in Christ.
More basically, grace is God: God above us, God around us, God within us. Peace includes so much: our sins have been forgiven, each of us has been reconciled to God, we can live in love with our brothers and sisters. These are the basic blessings of Christianity, and they can come only from God. And they are ours.
As St. Paul says, “You have been enriched in so many ways” (2Cor 9:11).
Paul has told us what the fruits of the Spirit are: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” These can be ours if we allow ourselves to be led by the Spirit.
Yes, there is trouble and tribulation; for we live our Christian faith in the shadow of a cross. And still each one of us is a temple of the Holy Spirit; still we can rejoice with a joy no man or woman can take from us. Each of us now, at this moment, is the first fruits of the risen Christ.
“You will not be without any gifts of the Spirit while you are waiting for our Lord Jesus Christ to be revealed.” (1Cor 1:7)
Sometimes, we won’t see how things turn out; lots of times we can’t control how things turn out. But what we can see and control, is how we respond, how we act, what we choose.
What is the Good News that you bring to others? We easily give voice to our opinions, our spin, our complaints, our criticisms, our wants. But what good news, what uplifting thought, what word helps others to see, even in tough times, that God is near?
The holiday season is upon us. We will rub up against people we love and people who drive us crazy; and that is just at our Thanksgiving table. What if our words were less about us, more about others; less critical more affirming. Just imagine how things might turn out.