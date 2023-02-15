This coming Wednesday, Feb. 22, many Christians will begin the observance of the season of Lent, forty days devoted to more intentional prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. Sometimes at the edge of a building site you’ll find a sign saying something like, “Pardon our Dust, Construction in Process.” Perhaps here is a prevailing theme of Lent: Every one of us is a construction in process.
Christians enter the Lenten season to undertake that work in earnest — to pray, to sacrifice, to fast, to devote ourselves to repentance and spiritual growth. Each of us becomes, in effect, a construction site. And like any construction site, after this day, we are covered in dust. The ashes received on Ash Wednesday tell the world this fundamental, humbling truth: We are a work in progress.
For the next 40 days, we are trying to complete God’s work in us. Our tools aren’t jackhammers, cement mixers or electrical wiring. Our tools are so much stronger than that. We use the hammer of prayer. The hard wood of fasting. The concrete act of almsgiving.
We seek ways to tear down walls of selfishness, indifference, pride, and pettiness. We try to build connecting hallways of compassion, mercy, generosity, and faith. This is God’s great human project. And it has a distinct purpose. This is God’s call to us, as we hear in Scripture: “Return to me with your whole heart.”
Lent invites Christian to try to be, as St. Paul put it, “ambassadors for Christ.” Be witnesses for him to the world. Care for the weak, the outcast, the suffering, the poor. Love one another. That means everyone. The bigoted neighbor. The angry teenager. The irritable supervisor who gets under your skin. The acquaintance you try to avoid because he asks too much. Because, like all of us they, too, are construction in process.
This season is not just about giving up, but about giving. This Lent, give a listening ear to those you would rather ignore. This Lent, give respect to those you disagree with, even the most difficult for the simple reason that each of us is made in the image of God. This Lent, put an extra dollar aside to give to a charity close to your heart.
The purpose of it all, we need to remember, isn’t just to turn these 40 days into a self-improvement project, but to prepare ourselves for the greatest feast on the Christian calendar, Easter. We do this to align our hearts, to focus our spirits, to turn our eyes toward the cross and, beyond, the empty tomb.
We Christians do it with faith in God’s mercy and a desire to be more than we are — flawed, fumbling people stumbling toward the hope of eternal life. So, as we begin Lent, remember with joy, with humility and with hope, this painful but consoling fact of life:
Each of us is a work in progress. And we have so far to go. And so much to do. Time is of the essence. By the grace of God, and God willing, we have 40 days. Let’s get to work.
The Rev. Doug Wathier is the pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.