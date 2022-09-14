When your life’s story ends, as they all must do, how would you like to be remembered? As a smart person; a kind individual; someone with keen business sense; devoted to your family? All nice things. Good things to hope for. But, for the Christian, what about faith? Would you hope, when day is done, that someone says of you: “she really loved Christ; he made Christ the center of his life”? Jesus says again and again that if that is how we wish to be remembered, we have to create that story now, each and every day. Jesus understands well the struggle: we think we can serve two masters. We think we can be obedient to the Gospel and still do whatever we want to do.
The Old Testament prophets consistently attack the merchants of their day, who are upset that they cannot sell on the Sabbath to make money for their families. The prophets say that is not why they are upset. It is one less day for them to cheat others, take advantage of the poor, get more than they need. The prophets challenged them, and us, to look into the heart. The prophets say they have forgotten that all power, wealth, talent is from God. When you remember that, life looks different. You use what you have been given for others. And so for the Christian, a challenge is extended: just for this week, could you simply remember what God has given to you, and resolve to use it for good?
As our national story still unfolds, the debate continues: what does it mean to be a moral person? Jesus says that it is not simply a matter of not sinning, always being good or aspiring to be perfect. The followers of Christ say that God must always be first. They let God direct them in business, in school, in their home, in their relationships. We must look at our own choices. How many good decent and wonderful people still separate faith from other parts of their life? The moral Christian sees them as one.
This week, I was in a restaurant (not in Waverly) where the service was horrible. As we witnessed one bad thing after another happen, the tables in our area developed a bond. A child of about six complained out loud, and she did it this way: “Mom, I’m very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very–and then a pause—hungry.” What in your life does your heart hunger for? St Paul was often concerned that when things worse than bad restaurant service happened to the Christians he knew, they would hunger for all the wrong things. That is why he tells them to offer prayers with blameless hands, free from anger. Hands open in prayer remind us that while we may have many needs, our first prayer as a Christian is that we will be open to how God will use us in life. If we strive to follow Christ, we are invited to try very, very, very, hard, to live by his vision.
The Rev. Doug Wathier is the pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.