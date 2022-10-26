Show your Go-Hawk spirit and have the Project Graduation Team paint the WSR Go-Hawk Logo on your driveway. The logo is 20” x 30” and the cost is $35. Payment must be received before the logo is painted on your driveway. Payment can be made via Venmo @Emily-Schut-1 (list “Driveway Logo” in the message), or check/cash can be mailed to: Project Graduation, c/o WSR Business Office, 1415 4th Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677. Lastly, if you send a payment in, please send us an email at projectgraduation@wsr.k12.ia.us so we can send you the Google Form to fill out. The Google Form will allow us to gather the necessary information of your name, location, and specific details needed before we show the world your Go-Hawk spirit!
The weather conditions must be right to spray paint the logos on your driveway. We are hoping to have driveways painted between Oct. 27-Nov. 10. If you have any questions, please contact us at projectgraduation@wsr.k12.ia.us. Thanks for your support!