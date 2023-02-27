2023 Waverly-Shell Rock Project Graduation Committee is looking for financial support from businesses, community organizations and from families. Asking for support in form of merchandise or a financial donation. All donations go to support nearly 200 W-SR graduates. Your support is greatly appreciated, and your donation ensures the students with an evening of fun and safety. You can mail or drop off a donation at the W-SR high school. Mail to W-SR Business Office, Project Graduation, 1415 4th Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677
The 2023 Project committee chairpersons are Jami James, Sara Marsh, Krismar Ramker, Emily Schut and Sam Souhrada.