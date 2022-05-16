Shell Rock held its adult prom fireworks fundraiser Saturday, May 7, with Matt and Angie Mohn taking the title of Prom King and Queen.
“Voting was determined by which couple raised the most money in their voting box,” according to the Shell Rock 4th of July Facebook page. “Matt and Angie raised $772!”
The donations will support the town’s multi-day July Fourth celebration.
“Thank you to everyone who came to support the Fireworks Forever Prom in May!” stated a release from the Fourth of July Volunteer Committee. “It was a huge success! All the proceeds will go to support the Shell Rock 4th of July celebration. We couldn’t do it without your support.”