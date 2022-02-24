Bremer County Treasurer, Sue Shonka, would like to remind property owners the March 2022 property taxes are due.
To avoid penalty, payments must be received in the office or postmarked before April 1, 2022. Delinquent taxes accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar, minimum $1 per parcel. If you would like a receipt, enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope.
We strongly encourage you to use our online payment option at www.iowatreasurers.org with E-Check, Discover, MasterCard or Visa, a non-refundable service delivery fee is applicable, otherwise mail your payment to our office at 415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677 or use the night deposit box on the north side of the courthouse at the curb.
At this time in person payments are being discouraged.