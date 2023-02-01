100 people gather at capitol

More than 100 people gathered March 30, 2022 at the state Capitol to protest the use of eminent domain for liquid carbon pipelines.

 Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch/

A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state.

Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit their ability to conduct land surveys and negotiate easements for that land, and require them to identify their investors.