House File HF613) is an Act relating to public assistance program integrity. It’s companion bill SF494 passed out of the Senate and HF613 could be debated and passed out of the House soon.
The bill will require more stringent “asset tests” on every member of a household to determine eligibility for the State’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP).
According to Iowa CareGivers... this bill could make the direct care workforce shortage even worse. Direct Care Workers (DCWs) are Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs), Home Care Aides (HCAs), Personal Care Assistants (PCAs), Hospice Aides, and others who provide 80-90% of the direct hands-on care to Iowans of all ages and abilities.
According to recent Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) Labor Market Information (LMI), as of 2/16/23 there were 1,645 job vacancies for these workers, second only to licensed nurses, and there are an estimated 40-65,000 DCWs in Iowa.
In 2019 IWD conducted a Direct Care Worker Wage and Benefit Survey in partnership with Iowa CareGivers revealing:
• 10% were receiving SNAP benefits.
• 28% were working more than one job.
• Median hourly wage for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) in 2021 was $14.42 (Labor Market Information) compared to $13.80 in 2019 (DCW Wage and Benefit Survey).
Factor in inflation and an 8.7% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2023, and it is likely that even more DCWs are needing to rely on food and other assistance programs. Despite the high demand for this workforce their wages have been relatively stagnant since 2019.
“It’s important to put a face on those who need SNAP benefits. They were “heroes” during the pandemic, and many are at the end of their rope. As one CNA put it, ‘there is and always has been burnout in our jobs but then there is Burnout of No Return and that is where many are right now’. The last thing these essential workers need is more hoops to jump through and difficult paperwork to complete to receive the food and other assistance they need to be able to work. We need to be doing all we can to lift this workforce up and avoid policies that could make what is already a dire direct care workforce shortage even worse,” Di Findley, Executive Director of Iowa CareGivers said.
Iowa CareGivers is asking lawmakers to consider postponing action on the public assistance program integrity bill (HF613) and during the interim 1) allocate resources to IWD to repeat the 2019 Direct Care Worker Wage and Benefit Survey to determine whether more DCWs are now relying on SNAP benefits and compare data and; 2) conduct more in-depth analysis on why wages for DCWs have not seen greater increases, and other analysis on existing wage data, and avoid actions that will further diminish access to care and support for older Iowans, people with disabilities and all Iowans.
