The Bremer County Board of Supervisors have reviewed, on first glance, a first version of a redistricting plan for supervisor districts and set 11 a.m. on Feb. 7 as the date to hold a public hearing.
The hearing is expected to give voice to members of the public who wish to comment or present an alternative plan.
After the hearing, the board can accept or reject the proposed plan, and if rejected, they need to provide written reasons.
Under the current new plan prepared by the Legislative Services Agency, there are three districts, but their boundaries put Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil in the same district, designated as proposed District 3.
Hildebrandt represents the current District 3, and Neil, District 2.
The outcome of that decision will affect the March nomination filing deadline for the June primaries, said Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf.
The county’s population of 24,988 is served by three supervisors. The “ideal” population represented by a supervisor is 8,329, according to the Jan. 19 letter sent to the board by the Legislative Services Agency.
The new precincts in the county were established on Dec. 20, and went into effect on Jan. 15. The re-precincting resulted in 14 rather than 13 precincts, because Iowa House Districts 57 and 58 run through the county, which affected where the precinct boundaries could be drawn.
According to the LSA document, the proposed District 1 now encompasses four of the five Waverly wards, and includes precincts 10, 11, 12, and 14. District 2 includes precincts 5, 6, 7, 8, and 13. District 3 includes precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 9.
Iowa Code section 49.3 establishes the following five requirements for election precincts and all election districts, including city wards and county supervisor districts.
1. All boundaries shall follow precinct boundaries.
2. All districts shall be as nearly equal as practicable to the ideal population for the districts as determined by dividing the number of districts to be established into the population of the county.
3. All districts shall be composed of contiguous territory as compact as practicable.
4. Consideration shall not be given to the addresses of incumbent officeholders, political affiliations of registered voters, previous election results, or demographic information other than population headcounts, except as required by the Constitution and the laws of the United States.
5. Cities shall not be divided into two or more county supervisor districts unless the population of the city is greater than the ideal size of a district. Cities shall be divided into the smallest number of county supervisor districts possible.
“It’s a lot to digest,” said Wolf. “It’s life affecting, it’s a big thing.”