Waterloo, Iowa (Nov. 1, 2022): Veridian Credit Union is accepting public votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $38,000 in celebration of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, including five organizations here in the Cedar Valley. Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit campaign is designed to be a reminder that Giving Tuesday is coming up and an invitation for public input on where a portion of the credit union’s giving should be directed to celebrate. This year, votes are accepted through Friday, Nov. 11 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is one way to make a difference and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”
Twenty organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska have been nominated for Spark the Spirit by Veridian employees, including five in the Cedar Valley. Local organizations accepting votes include Better Together Animal Rescue, Exceptional Persons, Inc., Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, NAMI Black Hawk County and Oelwein Community Kitchen.
The top vote-getting organization in each region, including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro and Omaha/Council Bluffs, will receive $5,000 each. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. Organizations receiving the least votes will receive $500. Details are also available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.