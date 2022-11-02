Waverly Pet Rescue

Waverly Pet Rescue was the Cedar Valley’s top vote-getting organization in Veridian’s Spark the Spirit giving campaign last year. Donation totals are announced each year on Giving Tuesday. Public votes will be accepted for this year’s Spark the Spirit campaign through Nov. 11 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

Waterloo, Iowa (Nov. 1, 2022): Veridian Credit Union is accepting public votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $38,000 in celebration of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, including five organizations here in the Cedar Valley. Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit campaign is designed to be a reminder that Giving Tuesday is coming up and an invitation for public input on where a portion of the credit union’s giving should be directed to celebrate. This year, votes are accepted through Friday, Nov. 11 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is one way to make a difference and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”