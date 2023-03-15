Kyle Kramer, a fourth-grader at Shell Rock Elementary, is a small-town, good natured kid with many talents.
Young as he is, he is a brother, a dog-lover, a fisherman, a tractor fan and a farmer, among many other things.
Add to these descriptions the word warrior.
Kyle, the son of Keith and Anita Kramer of Shell Rock, is fighting one of the toughest battles one can tackle.
His spirit in doing so is inspirational and humbling all at once.
It’s not exactly the role the 9-year-old would have picked for himself, but it is one that has befallen him after he was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer, according to a social media post by his cousin, Brenda Gravdal.
What started as cold and flu symptoms quickly devolved into a serious medical condition that eventually landed Kyle at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
His doctors are pleased with how Kyle is responding to the treatment, Gravdal said.
And while Kyle is being treated at the hospital, his community is organizing to support him and his family.
Volunteers have started to place orange ribbons around Shell Rock to raise awareness of leukemia. In short order, his pup, Goldie, also donned an orange bandana on its collar to support its buddy.
Others are working on setting up logistical support for the family in the form of a GoFundMe page. #PullingForKyle has been set up to help with medical expenses.
Well wishers can send personalized cards through the GoFundMe page, which Kyle is enjoying reading.
A t-shirt fundraiser is in the works and so is a meal train and the prepping of care packages for the whole family while they are in hospital.
“We would love to see the town covered in orange and can’t wait for them to drive through and see how our amazing little small-town community has come together to show our love for Kyle,” Gravdal said.