Three winners received cash awards from Waverly Newspapers’ puzzle book word search contest from February.
The top prize of $100 goes to Leon Kampman, of Waverly, while second prize of $50 went to Kathy Rudebeck, of Waverly. A prize of $25 went to Cheryl Sires, of Shell Rock.
Entrants used the word search that included the names of all of the sponsors of the 2022 puzzle book. There was an error in one of the entries, as Garry’s Tire Co. had the “C” omitted, so we accepted any that circled “GARRYSTIRE” or “GARRYSTIREO.”
We will contact the winners of the February bingo contest this week, as we drew the winners on Friday. Please continue to play the March bingo contest, and be on the lookout for the April cards soon.