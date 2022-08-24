grassley (copy) (copy)

Sen. Grassley

 Sen. Grassley

Q: What’s your beef with the Biden administration beefing up the IRS?

A: President Biden will fatten up the IRS to the tune of $80 billion thanks to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that squeaked through Congress on a party-line vote. The administration plans to double the size of the IRS workforce and beef up enforcement to collect more revenue from the American taxpayer. No matter how much money the IRS collects, big spenders in Washington will never have enough revenue to satisfy their spending appetite. You can bet your boots the tax-collecting agency is gearing up to conduct more audits. Contrary to what the president promised, the IRS will hit small business and lower- and middle-income Americans with more audits. While the legislation was being debated, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that an amendment to prevent the IRS from using the new funding to audit taxpayers with taxable incomes below $400,000 would reduce government revenues by $20 billion. So, just as 40-year high inflation is eating up the wages and paychecks of hardworking Americans to pay rent, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank, the Biden administration is beefing up the IRS by nearly six times its current annual budget to help pay for its climate and social spending agenda. Make no mistake. CBO assumes those making under $400,000 also bill be targeted. Adding an additional 87,000 IRS personnel will put more pressure on small business people and their employees in pursuit of more tax dollars.