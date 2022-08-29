grassley

Q: What’s your view on the Biden administration’s move to cancel student debt?

A: Last year, even Speaker Pelosi said President Biden does not have the authority to unilaterally wipe away student debt. His proposal would transfer up to $20,000 in debt for individuals making up to $125,000 (or married couples making up to $250,000) from borrowers to the taxpayer, adding at least $320 billion and up to $980 billion to the national debt over the next decade. On top of that, the president extended the moratorium for restarting student debt payments, a pause that’s already cost taxpayers $150 billion. With that money, we could have doubled the Pell Grant, which helps low-income Americans afford college in the first place. Don’t forget, the payment deferral was put in place to provide relief during the pandemic when the government shut down the economy and tens of millions of people lost their jobs. In 2022, the economy is running at full employment, especially for those with a college degree. Studies show people with college degrees have higher lifetime incomes. A bachelor’s degree raises one’s lifetime earnings by an average of $2.8 million. And yet, the Biden administration is putting the taxpayer on the hook for loans that Americans with advanced degrees and higher earning potential took out to pay for their higher education.