Q: Are you concerned about food insecurity in 2022 and beyond?

A: During the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans experienced food insecurity as unemployment and empty store shelves produced uncertainty around kitchen tables in households across the country. Moms and Dads struggled to put food on the table and worried about sending their kids to bed hungry. According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the United States lived in food-insecure households in 2020. As COVID-19 spread across the country, Congress boosted spending for food pantries and nutrition assistance programs to help Americans who lost their jobs feed their families. I worked to expand flexibilities in the USDA summer food service program to maximize its utility during the summer months when kids aren’t in the school building. When I visited food banks in Pocahontas and Waterloo, I saw neighbor helping neighbor to help hungry families in times of need. Today, more Americans are turning to local food banks to feed their families as inflation outpaces their wages.