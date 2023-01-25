Q: What’s new with your efforts to boost transparency in foreign investment of farmland?
A: Last year, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and I teamed up and introduced the Farmland Security Act to shine a spotlight on foreign investment of U.S. farmland. Our bill requires the USDA to create an interactive public database so that American citizens have access to foreign ownership disclosures reported to Congress via the USDA. This builds upon decades of my leadership to bring transparency to foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. As a then-member of the House of Representatives, I wrote the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act enacted in 1978 that requires foreign nationals to report U.S. farm holdings to the USDA. At my county meetings, I hear growing concerns from Iowans that foreign investment in finite farmable acres will have a detrimental impact on prosperity and opportunity for family farms to be passed down from one generation to the next. Alarm bells are ringing around the countryside regarding the potential domino effect on economic development and way of life in Rural America. Keeping ownership of farmland close to home helps seed the local economy instead of lining the pockets of investors overseas or on the coasts. Our rural communities and revenue base are dependent on a robust agriculture economy. America can’t afford to give away the farm to foreign investment without compromising the lives and livelihoods of Americans in the Heartland and elsewhere. Nearly half of U.S. farmland is owned by Americans age 65 and older. Studies say nearly 100 million of these acres are expected to change ownership in the next decade. That raises a red flag for Congress to act now. Without a doubt, foreign ownership of U.S. farmland poses a consequential risk to food security. And food security is national security. Although I didn’t support the bloated price tag of the omnibus package Congress approved in December, I’m glad to report my bipartisan Farmland Security Act was included in the bill signed into law on Dec. 29. I’ll be keeping close tabs on the USDA during this session of Congress to ensure the law is implemented as Congress intended. As the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack is in an influential position to do just that. As work begins on the new Farm Bill, I’ll also continue my efforts to put more teeth into the laws governing foreign ownership of farmland and work to ensure enforcement of the laws on the books secures compliance with the spirit and the letter of the law.