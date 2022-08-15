grassley (copy) (copy)

Sen. Grassley

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Renee Bouchard//Sen. Grassley Grassley

Q: What’s in store for fair-goers at the Iowa State Fair?

A: For generations of Iowans, the Iowa State Fair is one of the most anticipated events of the year to celebrate our agricultural heritage, industrial innovation and achievements. Throughout 11 days, from Aug. 11-21, 2022, there is something for everyone, from food to entertainment, games, rides and the cherished traditions that keep generations of Iowans coming back from one year to the next. Spectators can soak up competitions in the livestock barns, including the best of the best featuring Iowa cattle, sheep, swine, poultry, horses and more. The Animal Learning Center provides urban neighbors the opportunity to see newborn farm animals born every day at the fair. Check out exhibits featuring photography, floriculture, beekeeping, food, fabric and threads; and contests that include a chili cook off, youth livestock judging, tall corn contest and a cornhole tournament. More than a million fair-goers from around the country are expected to stroll the 450-acres at the Iowa State Fairgrounds that feature just about everything under the sun, moon and stars to taste, touch, see, hear and smell. It is the single largest event in Iowa that attracts people of all ages to enjoy acclaimed artists at the Grandstand, 50+ new foods and more than 60 options for food-on-a-stick.