Q: Why did Congress double the size of the IRS budget?

A: President Biden and big spenders in Congress want more revenue to pay for big government programs. Under this administration, the gross federal debt has reached an unprecedented $31 trillion. That’s $93,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States. And with interest rates rising to combat 40-year high inflation, the debt burden will grow even worse. Within 10 years, the federal government’s budget will get squeezed to pay down interest on the debt. In the meantime, the Biden administration is laser-focused on raising taxes and collecting more revenue. Washington can’t tax, spend and borrow our way to prosperity. America’s founding principle of economic freedom promises each generation the opportunity to scale the ladder of economic mobility. When Washington meddles its way into your business and your wallet, the rhetoric used to rationalize the intrusion divides Americans into haves and have-nots. The solution to deliver equal outcomes versus equal opportunity invariably involves redistributing wealth. To that end, Congress approved in August a partisan spending bill dubbed “The Inflation Reduction Act.” President Biden signed the $700 billion spending bill into law after he had already signed a $2 trillion spending package last year that fueled the fires of 40-year high inflation. Moreover, by Biden’s definition, the haves and have-nots aren’t what it used to be. On top of everything else, President Biden issued an executive order to wipe away student loans for borrowers earning up to $250,000 a year.