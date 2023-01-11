grassley

Sen. Grassley

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Renee Bouchard///Sen. Grassley/Grassley////////

Q: Why are you calling on the Biden administration to make border security its New Year’s resolution?

A: President Biden is putting the sovereignty of the United States of America in peril by refusing to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and failing to secure the border. On Biden’s watch, illegal migration is leading to preventable death and suffering as historic numbers of people are illegally crossing the southern border, falling victim to ruthless human smuggling operations and causing humanitarian crises in border communities that also are reaching into the interior United States. In December, a U.S. border patrol agent was killed on the job. His death can be tied to this administration’s open border policies. In fact, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 850 migrants have died in 2022, making it the deadliest year on record at the southern border. From extreme heat and cold exposure to drownings and treacherous terrain, sexual assault or abuse also takes place along the dangerous trek to the U.S. border. What’s more, U.S. border patrol has apprehended at least 98 individuals on the terrorism watch list attempting to cross the border. To be clear, that’s how many people have been apprehended. We have no way to know how many on the watch list slipped into our country undetected. On top of the clear risk to national security, the Biden administration’s border policies are allowing Mexican drug cartels to rule the roost along our southern border. And that has created grievous harm to the social fabric of America. The drug crisis is ripping through communities, destroying families and stealing the lives of the next generation. The border crisis is an existential threat to our country.