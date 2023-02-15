Q: What resources are available for taxpayers having issues with the IRS?
A: As a taxpayer watchdog, I keep close tabs on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and champion efforts to strengthen taxpayer protections and customer service at the federal tax collecting agency. For example, I take seriously my congressional oversight work to ensure the bipartisan Taxpayer First Act I helped steer into law in 2019 is implemented as Congress intended. The law includes measures to protect taxpayers from ID theft, establish independent office of appeals with the IRS, and provide taxpayers a single point of contact within the IRS to help with identity theft matters. Although my Senate office cannot help constituents file their taxes, my staff is able to help Iowans resolve issues with the IRS through the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Nothing is more frustrating to taxpayers than getting ghosted or harassed by the IRS.
For assistance, Iowans first need to complete a request form to allow my office to get involved on your behalf with federal agencies. Print and sign the form and return via email at caseworker_grassley@grassley.senate.gov or via postal mail to my office at 721 Federal Building, 210 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309. Or, call my Des Moines office at (515) 288-1145 to request a form be mailed to you. Individuals also may visit one of my six Iowa offices to complete the form in person. Our doors are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Q: What are some tips Iowans should follow when filing their taxes?
A: Our tax collection system is based on the principle of voluntary compliance. American taxpayers are legally obligated to pay what is properly owed. Check this online IRS tool to help determine if you should file or if you should file to receive a refund. Review available tax credits here. More information for seniors and taxable retirement income is available here. Noncompliance risks an audit by the IRS with accompanying penalties and legal consequences. Be sure to cross the t’s and dot the i’s on your tax return before filing. Double check the following for accuracy:
- Name spelled correctly and matches name on Social Security card;
- Social Security number;
- birth dates;
- income and withholding totals; and
- bank account number and routing number.
Also, file your tax return using your W-2, not your final paystub. Note the deadline to file your 2022 tax return is April 18, 2023, even if you need to file an extension. The fastest way to receive a refund is through electronic filing and setting up direct deposit. If you can’t file electronically, send your return via certified mail and keep the receipt. If you have multiple returns, mail each return separately.
Q: What should taxpayers know to avoid getting scammed?
A: Tax season is prime time for identify theft and fraud. Bad actors use aggressive phone scams, often posing as IRS agents to target taxpayers. Keep in mind the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, such as using a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS first will correspond for payment through postal mail. Likewise, if you get a phone call promising a fat tax refund, stick to the time-tested adage: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Taxpayers should report scams to the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration hotline or by calling (800) 366-4484.
Be wary of tax preparers who claim they get larger refunds than their competitors or who base their fees on a percentage of the refund. If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Never sign a blank or incomplete tax return. Avoid paid preparers who don’t sign a tax return they prepare. Check IRS guidance to help find the right preparer for you. Find a list of tax preparers here: RPO Preparer Directory (treasury.gov).
Q: What resources are available for free tax assistance?
A: The IRS provides matching funds to support local organizations and IRS-certified volunteers in communities across the country. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) serve low-to moderate-income taxpayers; individuals with disabilities, people age 60 or older; and limited English speakers.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)
- VITA and TCE provide free in-person tax preparation assistance in local community centers, libraries, schools or shopping malls;
- Find a location or service closest to home, visit the VITA Locator online or call (800)-906-9887;
- Know what to bring to your appointment: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/checklist-for-free-tax-return-preparation.
IRS Free E-File
The IRS Free File Program provides online tax preparation and filing through a public-private partnership. A coalition of tax preparation software companies provide electronic tax preparation services at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Those with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less may access these services through an IRS partner site. In addition, taxpayers above that income threshold are eligible to use free fillable forms – electronic federal tax forms – that you fill out and file on your own.