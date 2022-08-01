grassley (copy) (copy) (copy)

Sen. Grassley

 Sen. Grassley

Q: What’s contributing to the postpandemic rise in violent crime in America?

A: With the open border policies of this administration and “defund the police” rhetoric coming from the left side of the ideological spectrum, a sense of lawlessness is infecting society, undermining public safety on our streets and making Americans feel less safe. The rise in crime sprees, robberies, car-jackings, mass shootings and homicides is making people wonder if they will be safe going to the grocery store, school and place of worship. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve participated in a series of hearings this year to examine hate crimes, gun violence and law enforcement in America. At my invitation, a police officer from Cedar Falls, Iowa appeared before the committee in July and provided emotional testimony regarding the murder of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith last year in Grundy Center. He was at the scene when Sgt. Smith was shot and killed. He attributed the murder to the lack of respect for law enforcement and movement to “defund the police.” In his testimony, he said: “The image of an officer has been tarnished in recent years. We are consistently being scrutinized, ridiculed, and disrespected.” His message to Congress and the American people is important to share: “As law-enforcement officers we talk about holding the line, the thin blue line. Serving and protecting those in need. We need our families, our friends, our communities and our nation’s leaders to have our back as we fight to hold that line.”