Q: What opportunities does your office have for college-age students?
A: No matter the job, nothing compares to real life work experience. Whether waiting tables, starting an IV in a patient or working in an office or on an assembly line, getting work experience under one’s belt burnishes skills, informs career goals, adds job experience to one’s resume and builds networking connections in the workplace. Employers often use internship programs as a recruiting tool to find the best and the brightest in the labor pool. Throughout my years in public office in the U.S. Senate, I’ve offered internship opportunities for college-age students to get first-hand experience working in public service in the people’s branch. With six federal offices located across the state, there’s flexible options for students to combine their studies with an internship close to home, either during the academic school year or in the summer. Iowans may apply for an internship in any of my offices located in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo. Working alongside my constituent services specialists and regional directors, interns in my state offices learn how federal policies impact Iowans in their daily lives. From helping Iowans solve issues with federal agencies, from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the IRS, interns will learn the ins and outs of constituent service. Students also may apply for an internship in my Washington, D.C. office during the spring and fall semesters, as well as two six-week programs during the summer months. Be sure to check if your school offers course credit for internships. On Capitol Hill, interns gain valuable exposure and experience working in a congressional office. They have the opportunity to attend hearings and briefings, work directly alongside my staff and gain first-hand experience with the legislative process that will shape their futures for years to come. In fact, my office has welcomed more than a thousand individuals to participate in my internship program since Iowans elected me to the U.S. Senate. Many internship alumni became members of my staff and also pursued careers in business, education, health care, law, nonprofits and public service, including elected office.
Q: When is the deadline to apply for the fall 2023 program?
A: Applications are available on my website and the deadline for this upcoming fall semester is Friday, July 14, 2023. Applicants need to know the upcoming internship program runs from Aug. 28 to Dec. 15, 2023. I encourage all Iowans who know college-age students to pass along information about an internship in my Senate office with friends and family members. My internship program aims to inspire, teach and prepare future leaders for the challenges ahead. As a society, we need to encourage civic-minded leaders, critical thinkers and doers to engage in public life and embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of America. Being responsible citizens, pitching in to volunteer in their local communities and participating in the workforce are values handed down from one generation to the next. Strengthening the promise of American prosperity takes all hands on deck across every generation. Recent national surveys reflect a notable decline in traditional American values, including patriotism and hard work. Restoring pride in America and the values that have shaped our nation into the world’s biggest economy and beacon of hope and opportunity is needed to strengthen the social fabric of our country. Working alongside my permanent staff in shaping public policy and serving Iowans provides a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that will help jumpstart networking and career opportunities, according to former interns in my office. As we celebrate our nation’s 247th birthday on Independence Day, I have great hope in America and the next generation. My staff and I look forward to meeting, mentoring and working with another crop of interns in the fall.
For additional information or to submit internship applications, students should contact Tyler Henningsen at tyler_henningsen@grassley.senate.gov or call (202) 224-3744.