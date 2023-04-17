Q: What steps should Iowans take to prepare for severe weather?
A: Iowans are no strangers to severe weather, from the historic derecho in 2020 to deadly tornados, damaging hail, thunderstorms that produce lightning and flash flooding, blizzards and more. With the volatile severe weather season underway, it’s important to have a family emergency communication plan and measures in place to protect loved ones, pets, property and livestock from the hazards of life-threatening natural disasters and weather-related risks. Be sure to check in with neighbors and loved ones to ensure they’ve taken steps for severe weather preparedness. The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) advises Americans to have several ways to receive alerts to stay on top of changing weather conditions. In addition to tuning in to local meteorologists and heeding weather advisories and warnings from local officials, you can download the FEMA app to receive real-time emergency alerts from the National Weather Service. The NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is known as the “voice of the National Weather Service” and transmits warnings, watches and weather hazards 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. NWR includes more than 850 transmitters, covering all 50 states and is likened to having a smoke detector to provide alerts for severe weather and other hazards. Find local county coverage across Iowa here.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), areas along the Mississippi River this spring are at risk for moderate to major flooding, with an increasing risk along its tributaries. Iowans can check an online tool developed by the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa to access community-based flood information. The Iowa Flood Information System provides real-time data and resources about stream levels, flood alerts and forecasts for more than 1,000 Iowa communities and flood inundation maps in all 99 counties to help citizens, community leaders and emergency responders mitigate flood risks in local areas.
Being ready for severe weather requires awareness and preparedness. That means don’t ignore storm warnings and have a plan in place. Be sure to have a battery-operated radio and an emergency kit stocked with essentials stored in a grab-and-go container, including water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone with chargers and backup batteries. Don’t forget additional supplies to meet specific needs of your family, such as pet food, infant formula, medications and blankets. Property owners can take steps to mitigate damage by removing dead trees, cutting down hanging branches and securing large objects in your yard or patio that could turn deadly in a severe storm. Don’t mess with Mother Nature. Awareness and preparedness may mean the difference between life and death.
Q: What sheltering guidelines are recommended when a Tornado Warning is issued?
A: Although it’s tempting to ignore the disruption in the hustle and bustle of daily life, don’t ignore community sirens during severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible and may span numerous counties or even entire states. A watch typically is issued at least an hour in advance and up to eight hours of potential risky weather to allow people in the watch area to review emergency plans, check supplies and affirm sheltering spaces. A tornado warning signals imminent danger to life and property for a specific vicinity. Warnings typically apply to a city or county. People under a tornado warning are located in an area in which a tornado has been sighted or flagged by weather radar.
When a tornado warning is issued, take immediate shelter. Don’t shelter underneath a highway overpass or in a vehicle. If in a mobile home, go to the closest substantial shelter. Avoid windows, large open rooms and manufactured housing. Do shelter in interior rooms or basements. If in a tractor or open field, get out of the tractor and lie in a low area or ditch. Cover your head with your arms for protection from flying debris. In addition to taking steps for personal safety, farm families ought to take stock to ensure their bookkeeping is current to ensure their farm records are accurate and up to date if they need to document damage or loss.
NOAA has tracked tornadoes for decades. Since 1950, more than 3,100 tornadoes have swept across Iowa, killing nearly 100 people and causing more than $3.5 billion in property and crop damage. Already in 2023, tornados have swept across the state – including two in January, scores more in late March and a rope-like tornado in early April – snapping utility poles, downing large trees and damaging rooftops, vehicles, buildings, grain bins and more. According to the National Weather Service, the peak of tornado season is in May. During this high-risk season of severe weather, stay alert. Preparing in advance, observing warnings and exercising caution will help save precious lives.