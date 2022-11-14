grassley

Sen. Grassley

 Sen. Grassley

Q: Can you tell us about the Veterans History Project?

A: The Veterans History Project is a collection of oral histories curated and archived at the Library of Congress American Folklife Center. The collection makes accessible to the public the personal accounts of American war veterans to memorialize their stories for generations to come. Iowa has a rich history of military service, sending more soldiers per capita to serve in the Union army in the Civil War than any other state. The Veterans History Project brings to life the war stories of American heroes serving since World War I through present day. When the law was enacted on Oct. 27, 2000, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported nearly 19 million living war veterans. At that time, approximately 3,400 living veterans served in World War I and around six million from World War II. As a student of history and proud American, I applaud the Veterans History Project for helping pay our war heroes a debt of gratitude. It also provides a platform for these brave men and women to give voice to the harsh realities of war and articulate the noble calling for which they served. As one of Iowa’s U.S. Senators, I wanted to help ensure the voices of Iowa veterans were preserved in the collection. So, I began inviting Iowans in 2018 to tell the story of their military service so that future generations will appreciate their legacy of patriotism and sacrifice. These service members share stories of bravery, courage, loneliness, suffering and more, as they deployed to the battlefield, leaving behind loved ones, homes, and livelihoods to defend our freedoms and way of life. I am honored to facilitate this opportunity for Iowa veterans these last five years. We’ve interviewed more than 60 Iowa veterans and are grateful for the community support across Iowa, including the Iowa Gold Star Museum in Johnston, the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, the Veterans Post in Waverly, the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, and this year at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo.