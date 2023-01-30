grassley

Q: What’s the new benefit now available to veterans in crisis?

A: In 2020, the Senate unanimously passed the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment (COMPACT) Act to expand access to mental health services for veterans experiencing acute suicidal crisis. Signed by President Trump, this new law means veterans will have better access to crisis prevention services so that the men and women who served in uniform won’t be turned away from any health care facility during a highly vulnerable moment in their lives. As of Jan. 17, 2023, veterans may go to any veterans or non-veterans health care facility for emergency suicide care at no cost. According to the rules finalized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the VA is authorized to provide, pay for or reimburse for treatment related to emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care; make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care; and determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits. Veterans don’t need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this new benefit, but must have served at least 24 months, been discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, served more than 100 days during a combat operation, or experienced sexual assault or harassment while serving.