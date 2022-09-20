To celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary for Roger and Elloha Quigley, there will be an open house September 24, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 612 W 3rd St in Sumner. If you’re unable to attend, cards may be sent to the couple at 1325 Reed Ave, Sumner, Iowa 50674. Roger and Elloha are the parents of Tanya (Mark) Lang of Evansdale and Jennifer Quigley of Waterloo.