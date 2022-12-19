Rachel Lynn Foelske-Upshaw, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt, passed away on December 15, 2022 at Allen Hospital.

Rachel was born in Algona, Iowa on June 29, 1971, the oldest child of Ron and Melodie Foelske. She was raised on the family farm, where she developed a love of caring for animals which continued throughout her life. Rachel graduated from Janesville High School in 1989. Rachel received her undergraduate degree from Buena Vista College in 1993 and finished medical school at the University of Iowa in 1998. She then went on to complete her residency in Mason City, where she met her husband, John. Rachel was united in marriage to John Upshaw on April 1, 2000.