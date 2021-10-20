A former city administrator is running for a hospital trustee on Nov. 2. Two openings need to be filled on the five-member board.
Phil Jones, 37, one of the three candidates on the ballot, has been filling a board of trustees position since September. It was formerly held by Barb Lutz, who had left town prior to the completion of the term.
Like the rest of the candidates in the pool, Jones is running for elected office for the first time.
While Jones is new to the logistics of running for elected office, he is no stranger to leading, working with stakeholders and helping navigate complex issues in local governance.
He served as Waverly’s city administrator from 2012 to 2015.
“I have always loved serving the community where I live,” he said. “In this case, as the board member, the position is to serve others in the healthcare field, our job is to support the staff and the health center and the people who turn around and care for us, and that is a pretty special and unique opportunity.”
Following his stint at City Hall, Jones started working at Rada Manufacturing first as VP and general manager, and now as the president of the Waverly-based company.
Before coming to Waverly, Jones worked as the utility operations manager at the Public Works Utilities in Westminster, Colorado.
A Huxley, Iowa, native, Jones earned a degree in Public Administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 2006 and two years later earned a master’s degree in the same subject from the University of Kansas.
Since his arrival in town, Jones has actively taken on volunteering opportunities.
He is one of the founding members of Waverly’s signature fall event, Oktoberfest, and past president of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
For the past seven years he has served on the board of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and for the last five on the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s board.
Jones and wife Erin, a volunteer on multiple fronts, including the library and Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation, have four kids and a cat.
Having been appointed to fill in the vacancy for Lutz, Jones gleaned an insight into the workings of the governing body and its significance in the operations of the hospital as a critical care rural hospital.
“It’s a board where you have the CEO and the directors and leaders and providers work together to implement a vision for the community hospital,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for the hospital, with a new incoming CEO and new members of the board to work with the existing team and build for the future.”
“We have to support the day-to-day operations and help cast that vision for the future,” he continued. “We are so fortunate to have this place and the people that run it and everything we can do to support them to grow and evolve is a tremendous opportunity. We need to continue to find our place as an independent hospital surrounded by bigger hospitals and chart our course as a big little big little hospital in the middle of everything.”