A welcome rain over the weekend cut the prolonged dry spell that threatened crops and parched lawns.
The rain gauge in Waverly showed 3 inches fell in town, not quite enough to catch up the plants after an almost month-long drought, but enough to reinvigorate them and the spirits of gardeners, farmers and city workers.
At the Waverly Community Sharing Garden, where Ron Lenth, the Bremer County Extension specialist and his crew of volunteers plant plenty of produce for the food bank, the rain brought a welcome relief.
“Every little bit helped,” Lenth said. “We have not had a lot going for us. Dry as the subsoil is, we need more, but it was a step in the right direction. Later on, we will need more, it made a big difference.”
Steve Mummelthei, a Bremer County farmer who grows corn and beans, and owns a seed business, which connects him with a lot of farmers, said problems have emerged where there is sandy soil, where the crops were planted late in dry soil and in cover crops fields.
“We have a wide range of crops this year, just because the conditions were quite unusual, we never really had April showers,” Mummelthei said. “So we had good conditions for planting, but we were expecting rain, and it just did not happen like normal.”
He said he is fortunate that his fields are black soil on a clay base, which has held his crops this season.
“But my subsoil is as dry as everyone else’s,” he said. “My crops had less than 2 ½ inches of rain since April 1 before this weekend.
“We were getting down to desperation. It super-helped our lawns, and our flowers, our trees.”
For the city crews, who maintain Waverly’s green look and feel, the rain meant a reprieve from the daily duties of watering newly planted trees.
Paul Cheville, the public grounds superintendent, said that his staff waters about 250 trees on a “loop,” starting from the newly planted ones, then last year’s trees and then back to the saplings.
“For the last month, we have been watering trees constantly,” Cheville said. “Trees take a lot of people and vehicles and limits some of the projects you can do. There might be some rain in the forecast.
“I don’t plan on watering this week, flowers you still have to water, but not trees. Now we can move onto playground mulching.”
For at least one local kid, the Saturday rain brought a lot of joy and even a bit of playful relief with a volleyball under the refreshing raindrops.
At St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly, the congregation has been praying for rain.
“We feel our prayers have been answered,” one of the parishioners said.
Mummelthei echoed the effort.
“Pray for rain and when you get it, thank God for it,” he said. “This drought thing is big, and not just in our area, it’s pretty much a Midwest deal. This year, the situation we got, we can’t fix it. Farmers like to fix stuff, but you just can’t fix the lack of water. We are hopeful we can pull out an average crop yet but there has been damage done, definitely. Everyone is at severe neediness for rain.”