Rain Hein of Janesville, IA was one of 60 presenters during the 2023 Student Research & Discovery Symposium at Coe College.
Every year, students from all majors discuss their original work, which includes performances of compositions and creative writings, art displays, research posters and oral presentations about academic work.
