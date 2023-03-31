Rain, thunder and hail moved through Bremer County on Friday afternoon, the last day of March.
In Waverly, sirens blared to alert residents to seek safety as the threat of tornado loomed.
Bremer County Emergency Coordinator Kip Ladage said a powerline is down in Waverly and some shingles have been damaged, but added that this is still early after the storm and cautioned that more may have happened in the county.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said the bad weather moved out of the area quickly.
National media reported at least two tornado touchdowns in Arkansas.