The Ralph and Betty Hoth Endowment Fund has been established with the Bremer County Community Foundation.
The endowment fund was set up through the estate of Ralph and Betty Hoth, longtime residents of Sumner, Iowa, following their deaths and will provide a permanent source of funding for St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Prior to their passing, Ralph and Betty spoke of the significance of leaving a legacy and supporting their church and community. “The church community has been an important part of our lives and we want to be able to continue to support their ministry,” they said.
Ralph had a successful and diversified farm operation which was known for Poland China breeding stock. Betty was a kindergarten teacher for 25 years, including 15 years in the Sumner School District. The Hoths were taught by their parents at a young age the importance of giving back to their church and community, which spurred the creation of their estate plan and volunteerism.
Betty volunteered as a member to the resident advocate committee at Hillcrest Home, taught Sunday school and Bible school at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, was a WELCA member at church, a member of the Board of Directors at Bremwood in Waverly and served as a 4-H leader. Ralph served on the church council at St. John.
Endowed funds are generally created by a community-minded individual or nonprofit organization to benefit the community now and forever. These funds can be set up in alignment with a donor’s charitable wishes through the Bremer County Community Foundation by contacting Laurie Everhardt, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1352 or leverhardt@cfneia.org.
Gifts to endowment funds with a qualified community foundation are eligible for a 25% state tax credit on the total value of the gift through the Endow Iowa Tax Credit program, in addition to regular tax benefits. More information about Endow Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.
A downloadable estate planning guide and other free will planning resources are available at www.cfneialegacy.org. More information about the Community Foundation can be found at www.bremerccf.org.