Pedagogy is the art or science of teaching. Like other disciplines, it can be practiced poorly or well. Depending on how it’s done, the consequences can be profound. Two of my teachers come to mind. I learned from both of them, but their methods were as different as day and night – and so were the results.
One of my instructors had the exasperating habit of trying to scare his students into learning what he wanted them to absorb. The subject matter was difficult, and those of us in his class were sometimes less than diligent about mastering the material. Diligent or not, our prospects for success were diminished, not enhanced, by the instructor’s demeanor.
On more than one occasion, he would stop the class, stare at us and declare, “You people are hopeless. You’ll never make it out of this course with a passing grade.” If his intent was to motivate us, it wasn’t working. We understood what he was trying to do, but it did not promote success to hear him declare, more than a few times, “Folks, your minds are like sieves!”
On one memorable afternoon, as we were filing out of the classroom, having been beaten down with the instructor’s shaming tactics, one of my classmates stayed behind. I was out in the hallway when I heard this fellow declare, “I have to drop this class. It’s not working for me.” The instructor asked why. Came the reply, “You make me feel stupid. I just can’t handle it anymore.” The instructor said, “Don’t take it personally. It’s just the way I teach the class.”
I found myself thinking, “Well, then why don’t you teach some other way?”
By contrast, I had an instructor whose discipline was, interestingly, teaching teachers how to teach. He was tasked with helping us learn methods for helping our own students learn and retain the truths and wisdom we would be attempting to impart.
I will never forget the day this instructor engaged the class in a Q & A session. He was attempting to help us learn how to deal with a problem we might encounter while teaching a class of our own. He called on one of my classmates, but didn’t get the answer he wanted. To this student he replied, “No. That’s not it.” Then, unexpectedly, he stopped, seemed to be gathering his thoughts, and declared, “Wait. I’m sorry. That’s not the way I should have responded. I told you ‘No.’ It’s never a good idea to say ‘No’ to a student. It’s not pedagogically sound.” (Translation: “That’s not a good teaching method.”)
We asked him to explain. He said, “When you say ‘No’ in a teaching situation, you diminish the student. He or she will begin to resist what you’re trying to impart – and to resent you as a teacher. Barriers will go up. Your best efforts will be wasted on that student.”
A greater contrast between two instructors, and their teaching styles, can hardly be imagined! That second instructor brought to mind the teaching method of a great ancient Greek philosopher. Socrates generally did not diminish his pupils. He taught by asking questions, followed by more questions. In the process, his students discovered the answers.
Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to do a great deal of teaching, with children, teenagers and adults. I must admit, my preference has always been adult education (probably because adults are almost always eager to learn; otherwise they wouldn’t be in the class in the first place). I have found myself always trying to remember and practice the affirming method taught by the instructor who refused to say ‘No’ in the classroom. Sometimes this has led to laughter on the part of my students.
On one occasion, I asked for an answer and got a reply that was far off the mark. I replied, “Well, that’s actually an interesting answer – but it’s not really what I’m looking for.” The student (an adult) chuckled and said, “You’re trying not to hurt my feelings, aren’t you?”
Precisely.
A good friend has a banner displayed on a railing outside her house. It reads, “Humankind. Be both.” That’s good advice for all of us.