My wife Kathe and I were great fans of “Downton Abbey,” the Masterpiece Theater series that ran several seasons on PBS. When we had the opportunity to visit our younger daughter in London, U.K., the three of us took the train out to visit Highclere Castle, the site of the filming.
I walked through this pretentious dwelling thinking, “Who needs this much room? Why did a tiny percentage of the population in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries decide to live like this?” The simple answer is, “Because they could.”
There are hundreds of rural “castles” in England. Architectural masterpieces, all of them are extravagant in their excess. They were (and still are) far larger than any family would ever require for comfortable living. Nearly all of them were working farms, which meant they had many outbuildings, servants’ quarters, fields and woods, along with extensive private libraries, expensive original artwork hanging on the walls, and exquisite furnishings. Many of these lords of the manor even owned the adjoining villages — in their entirety.
None of the descendants, of the families that had these enormous properties built, can afford to live in them any longer. If the high cost of maintenance didn’t sound the death knell, a new law in the 1930s, jacking up the British inheritance tax from eight to fifty percent, surely did. Today many of these properties have been donated to, and are now owned and operated by, the National Trust, a department of the British government.
Where did the original owners get the cash to build and operate these mega-mansions in the first place?
A recent article in The New Yorker has the answer. A cynical, greedy breed of entrepreneurs became filthy rich in the England-to-Africa-to-America-to-England slave trade triangle. According to Sam Knight, who wrote the New Yorker piece, “between 1698 and 1807, 2,100 slaving vessels departed from Bristol, England — one every 19 days. In two-and-a-half centuries, British ships and merchants trafficked a total of more than three million African men and women, mostly to the colonies of the New World.” Once the slaves were sold, the money was used to purchase cotton and other commodities produced on American slave plantations and shipped to England.
The wealthy merchants who created this toxic legacy built the great country houses of England. They had so much money to burn, they couldn’t seem to help themselves. They created little rural kingdoms for themselves in England’s green and pleasant land (to quote a popular British patriotic hymn).
Evidently, the great majority of British citizens were unaware of the slave connection to these venerable rural mega-mansions. When the press revealed the truth some years back, reactions ranged from shrugs to outrage. Some who like to pretend the British Empire is still alive and well, which it’s not, resented having their nation’s legacy tarnished.
But the legacy is toxic.
To make things even more grotesque, once Britain outlawed slavery, Englishmen who owned human property overseas had to give it up, but were then paid reparations by the British parliament.
And what about the victims of this nefarious business? Their descendants continue to struggle on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. It seems unimaginable that Black Americans, who have lost and endured so much, continue to be treated as shamefully as they are in North America.
Martin Luther King Jr., once described racism as “a cancer destroying our culture — and our souls.” The mostly abandoned “great houses” of rural England are an enduring reminder of how our seemingly permanent underclass ended up this way.
Remember that the next time you watch a “Downton Abbey” rerun.