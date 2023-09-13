Romantic fiction has been written, and movies have been made, based on the premise that, if you write a message, tuck it inside a bottle, seal it up, and launch it in a river or an ocean, unpredictable things can happen.
A true story of “bottle messaging” concerns a fellow named Pennel Ames, a New England fisherman. Around the year 2000, Ames began writing notes which invited recipients to communicate with him. He put each note in a bottle and threw them — several hundred over six years — into the ocean off Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Over the years, in fact earlier this year, Ames has received written responses from more than 80 people. The Gulf Stream carries floating debris in a huge circle, from the U.S. to Greenland, Iceland, the U.K., France and Spain, then back to the United States. As a result, Ames’ bottles have been received and read in several western European countries.
A gentleman in France retrieved an Ames bottle and wrote to the sender. A few years later the Frenchman’s son found one and did the same thing. What are the odds?
Reading about Ames made me wonder what might happen if citizens of Waverly, Iowa, took to writing “bottle messages” and tossing them into the Cedar River. Where might they go and who might end up reading them?
The rest of this article is pure fantasy. Relax and enjoy it.
ONE DAY in 1880, a bottle was thrown into the river just below the dam. The message read, “We have just organized a Lutheran teachers’ college here in Waverly, Iowa. We are a bit short of cash. Can you help?” It was signed by Georg Grossmann, the founder of Wartburg Normal School (now Wartburg College).
A month later a letter arrived from St. Louis, Missouri. The writer said, “I’m a German Lutheran farmer. I found your bottle washed up on the shore of the Mississippi River. I showed it to my pastor. I mean no disrespect, but he suggested I send you no money because you folks are the wrong kind of Lutherans. Have a nice day.”
On the first day of June in 2008, Ivan “Ike” Ackerman threw a bottle into the Cedar River. It said, “I’m the mayor of Waverly, Iowa. Our city is flooding. Forty blocks are under water. Any suggestions how we can cope?”
A week later a letter arrived from Cedar Rapids. It stated, “Your bottle with its message floated up to my front door today. I have no good suggestions for solving your dilemma. You think you have problems in Waverly? Cedar Rapids has four hundred blocks under water. Gotta run. My sump pump just stopped. Again.”
In April of 2020, the writer of this column dropped a bottle into the river from the Bremer Avenue Bridge. It floated downstream and out of sight. The message read, “It’s a romantic notion that when someone floats a message in a bottle, someone else will find it and respond. Since we’re in the middle of a COVID pandemic, with nobody to talk to, I decided to try my luck with bottle messaging. I’m betting nobody will find this bottle. If they do, I’m betting they won’t uncork it. If they do, I’m betting they won’t read this message. If they do, I’m betting they won’t respond.”
Later that year, a letter arrived from Cancun, Mexico. It read, “Hey! Cool! Found your bottle on the sand in front of our resort down here. COVID scared away the rest of the tourists. Cheap rates, empty hotels, great time to hang out on the beach. Can’t believe a bottle made it all the way down here from Waverly, Iowa. I’m from Waverly, Minnesota, by the way. You ever hear of Hubert Humphrey? He was one of our hometown boys. Anybody famous ever come from Waverly, Iowa? Probably not, huh? Oh, and regarding all those things you bet against in your letter — guess what? You lose.”