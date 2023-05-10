Recently I read that, among the seven billion people living on planet earth, six billion have cell phones. That’s pretty remarkable, considering that the iPhone hadn’t even been invented thirty years ago.
It has become a phenomenon in modern life that public use of cell phones is requiring growing levels of regulation. Some state legislatures are making it illegal to use a hand-held electronic device, while operating a motor vehicle. It’s common to see an electronic signboard message, on a highway overpass, flashing the command, “Hang up and drive!”
There is a T-intersection in front of our house on West Bremer Avenue. It has become a recurring pattern for some drivers (I never recognize any of them) to pull up to the stop sign on 24 th Street, waiting to turn onto Bremer Avenue, and just sit there — sometimes for a long while.
My wife and I have a theory about what is going on. The driver is using his or her electronic device — most likely a cell phone — and is either talking or else (my guess) texting. What is so important that a message needs to be sent at a busy intersection? (In the drivers’ defense, they only do this when there is no vehicle queued up behind them.)
These are some of the cell-phone messages I’ve imagined being sent, as I watch the drivers idling at the T-intersection.
+++
[On the phone] “Hey, you have any idea where Wartburg College is? The sign out on the four-lane said the college was off the exit I took. Somebody told me it was on Bremer Avenue. I’m looking at Bremer Avenue right now. There’s just a bunch of houses around here. You went to Wartburg, right? … What? … Go past a water tower? I don’t see a water tower. … Sorry, there’s a car behind me now. I’m turning west. Maybe it’s over here next to this cornfield. I’ll check it out. Talk to you later …”
+++
[Texting] You there Sweetie? … Of course I’m here. What’s going on? … I think I’d forget my head if it wasn’t attached. Will you go and see if I remembered to close the garage door? I’m sitting at a stop sign. I don’t want to come back home if I don’t have to … Hold on. I’ll check … Yes, you closed the garage door. But you forgot to take the trash container to the curb … Will you do that for me? Sorry. I’m gonna owe you … Yes, you are.
+++
[On the phone] Hi. I’m in traffic. Can’t talk for long. Can you tell the boss I had an emergency and I’ll be late? … No, there’s no emergency. I’m just running late … Just tell him … I don’t know. Make something up. … Well, if you must know, I overslept … Come on! I’d do the same for you … What do you mean, just drive fast? I can’t get from Waverly to Cedar Falls in seven minutes … Just tell him I stopped to buy coffee and donuts — for him.
+++
[Texting] You still in bed? … Yes. And I’m sound asleep … Very funny. Can you believe we’ve been married a whole month? … Are you texting me from your office? … No, I’m sitting at a stop sign. There’s nobody behind me. Yet … Are you crazy? You’re not supposed to text from bethind the wheel … I just wanted to tell you good morning. You weren’t awake … You’re gonna get arrested. Text me later … Don’t you love me any more? … I’d love you a lot more if you didn’t text with the motor running. By the way, you see those flashing red and blue lights in your rear view mirror? … Ha ha. Big joke. OMG! There really are! Bye!
+++
A survey taken by a high school teacher, administered a few years ago, asked students what item(s) they’d be willing to go without for a month ,if they absolutely had to. Nobody listed a cell phone. Are we surprised?