During my junior year at Wartburg College (1961), the Westminster Press published a book by eminent Lutheran theologian Martin Marty. The title was provocative: “The Improper Opinion.” Marty’s book contained a discussion of public media and Christian faith. The gist was that, in spite of what any of us may think, there is no such thing as an “improper” opinion.
Why would anyone think there would, could or should be? Here’s a possibility: If I’m sure about my convictions, but insecure about possible challenges to my position, I will label all other points of view “improper.”
The idea behind liberal (think “liberating”) arts education, such as mainline American colleges and universities strive to provide, is to open a person’s mind to thinking about a wide range of possibilities. It is to teach discernment, to lead individuals to understand and practice critical thinking and to learn the difference between opinion and fact.
The expression, “You’re entitled to your own opinion, but not to your own facts” is really quite profound. Things do not become true just because I choose to believe them. Ideas need to be tested – and shown to have validity.
There is in current American culture an unhealthy movement to censor uncomfortable ideas (and, often, inconvenient truths). There are institutions of higher learning (Wartburg is not one of them) dedicated to controlling the thinking of young scholars and to steer them into perceived “truth.” When an unpopular or challenging point of view surfaces, the slogan becomes, “Don’t think like that!” This is the opposite of Marty’s thesis, that there is no such thing as an improper opinion.
Recently, something called “The 1619 Project” surfaced, championed by journalists at the New York Times. One of the creators of this effort is a graduate of the Waterloo, Iowa, public school system. The idea is to educate public school students about systemic racism in our culture. The blowback has been remarkable. Some states are actually banning the teaching of such concepts in tax-supported schools, with the threat of punishment for “disobedient” academics. Iowa is such a state. Savor the irony of that, given the Waterloo connection.
It is no accident that individuals insecure in their convictions strive to ban books. The excuse is usually that the tender minds of young people cannot handle ideas that might lead them astray. More likely, the books under attack are offering “improper opinions.” Detractors are saying, in effect, “Don’t read this book because I don’t want you getting ideas that contradict what I believe. Don’t read something that might lead you to think ‘differently.’”
As I write this, the Waverly Public Library has a table on which books are displayed that have been banned somewhere, sometime, for various reasons. One of these is “Alice in Wonderland,” also known as “Through the Looking Glass.” A second is “Catcher in the Rye.” A third is “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (See photo.)
“To Kill a Mockingbird” was notoriously offensive to the sensibilities of white people in the American South. It tells the story of a Caucasian lawyer who defends a wrongfully-accused young Black man in a court of law – and vindicates him. Why was this book banned from libraries – including school libraries, especially in the South? “Whites shouldn’t cozy up to Blacks,” the complaint went. “It takes a lot of nerve to suggest that Blacks have equal rights and value with white folk. Don’t think like that!” No wonder the book was banned in regions where African Americans were once property!
There are no improper opinions. There may be twisted “facts” floating around – and, in our generation, a whole bushel basket full of fake conspiracy theories. A healthy exchange of ideas is never a bad idea. Thought control always is.