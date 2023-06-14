My oldest brother, Christopher, died last month. He was 84 and left as his legacy, among other things, a love of college and university football. If you ever wanted to watch a replay of a game played by his alma mater, the University of Nebraska, he could have loaned you such a video.
Chris once told me that he developed his football obsession in a natural way. He attended a small high school (there were 15 in his class) in a village in far northwestern Kansas. Bird City had a population of 800. The high school enrolled around 60 students.
The natural choice for a high school mascot in a town named Bird City? The natural choice was The Cardinals. The Bird City Cardinals played in a league where each team fielded nine players. There were so few on that squad, Chris was persuaded (he told me he felt “duty bound”) to join the team. “I was really too small to play,” he explained, “but they needed a quarterback — and a place kicker — and I got picked. I got football injuries that have never gone away. And yet, I have to tell you, I never had any regrets. Playing football can become an addiction. It’s hard to describe the emotional high it provided for me, playing for the Bird City Cardinals.”
The team borrowed and adapted a fight song from the University of Colorado. As a junior high kid, I learned and sang it with gusto. It went like this:
Fight Cardinals down the field! Cardinals must win.
Fight, fight for victory, Cardinals know no defeat.
We’ll roll up a mighty score, never give in!
Shoulder to shoulder we will win this game!
During one of the years when Chris played for the Cardinals, the team had an astonishing season. They won every game they played, not allowing their opponents to score a single point. It was the first and possibly only time in the history of Kansas high school football that such a record was achieved.
The story of that perfect season appeared in the sports section of The Salina Journal. I had a newspaper route delivering The Journal that year. I remember seeing the story about the Cardinals and thought, “This may be the first and only time Bird City High School will ever appear in the pages of a daily newspaper.”
Chris didn’t play football at Wartburg. He told me, “The coach would never have let me on the team. There were too many guys who were bigger and better than me. And, besides, it felt like all the other students were smarter than me. I had to spend my time hitting the books.”
In retirement, Chris moved from Michigan to Waverly. He wanted to live near one of his brothers, so he chose to live in proximity to me. During his nine years as a resident of Eisenach Village, he would frequently be on the highway, to and from Lincoln, Nebraska, to take in another Cornhuskers game. Until he could no longer climb stadium steps, he would often show up at Walston Hoover Stadium, watching the Wartburg Knights maul some hapless opponent on the gridiron.
Years after Chris graduated from college and was busy living out his vocation as an IT expert in Michigan, word came of the demise of his beloved Bird City Cardinals. The school census had declined to the point where a consolidation became necessary. The school was combined with an arch rival in the next county, creating the Cheylin High School Cougers. In recent years Chris received an invitation to return for a visit. He turned it down. He told the folks in Bird City, “I’ll be back when you rename the school mascot ‘The Cardinals.’”
Such is loyalty.