I began my schooling at Oak Street Elementary School in Inglewood, California, in the Fall of 1946. That school building is still standing. Classes are still being held there. Oak Street had been educating young scholars for at least a decade when I enrolled as a kindergartner. In its early days, Oak Street students were almost entirely Euro-American kids like me. Nowadays this school has an enrollment that is heavily Black and Hispanic. Oak Street School is a study in continuity in the midst of diversity.

My years in that school were mostly happy — except for the very start. I cried the first day of kindergarten. My parents enrolled me at age 4, and I was emotionally immature. But soon I was off and running.

