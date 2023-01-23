I began my schooling at Oak Street Elementary School in Inglewood, California, in the Fall of 1946. That school building is still standing. Classes are still being held there. Oak Street had been educating young scholars for at least a decade when I enrolled as a kindergartner. In its early days, Oak Street students were almost entirely Euro-American kids like me. Nowadays this school has an enrollment that is heavily Black and Hispanic. Oak Street School is a study in continuity in the midst of diversity.
My years in that school were mostly happy — except for the very start. I cried the first day of kindergarten. My parents enrolled me at age 4, and I was emotionally immature. But soon I was off and running.
Seventy-plus years later, I still have good memories of and great appreciation for the creative approach to learning employed by Mrs. Aiken, my third-grade teacher. She had us students construct a Navajo hogan — large enough to climb inside. We wove a Navajo rug that year, on a loom that was taller than I was, using an authentic Native American design. We did everything short of taking a field trip to visit a reservation.
During a previous presidential campaign, the voting rights of members of the Navajo nation were challenged by conservatives in Arizona. The challenge failed, as it should have. I found myself wondering, “What did these politicians learn in elementary school?” What I learned — in the third grade! — was that the Navajo, like all Native American tribes, have been residents of North America since long before the arrival of any of us Euro-Americans. Who are we to challenge their voting rights?
Public education has had a long and valued history in the United States. It has been one of the foundational elements in the survival and thriving of democracy. In recent years, however, it has come under attack by special interest groups. We hear of “the danger of government schools.” This is code language for public education. “Government” has come to be seen by some as dangerous. Ronald Reagan described government, not as an agent of social improvement, but as “the problem.” Now public (“government”) schools are under attack.
As one listens to the rhetoric, it becomes clear that partisans, feeding on biased media, have decided that public education is “a problem” because it tolerates ideas they would suppress. Included is the idea that minority citizens have rights equal to those enjoyed by privileged people. If private school or homeschool curriculum wanted to teach that Native Americans are not “real” Americans, could anyone stop that? In a public school, all of us could.
In recent years, those promoting private schools have argued (disingenuously) that public education “promotes liberalism” and must, therefore, be challenged (defunded? destroyed?). It should be remembered that “liberal” has always meant “liberating,” as in “liberating the mind.” Wartburg College is a “liberal arts” college. It should not apologize for that.
The current campaign in Iowa to use tax funding for private education vouchers is more than a “choice” issue. It is part of a campaign to weaken, and eventually destroy, public education. By the way, the Iowa legislature’s latest move toward cutting property taxes will have a similar result. Public schools receive 40% of every property tax dollar (local municipalities receive another 40%, with the remaining 20% going to county government).
Any citizen has the right to “choose” private education for his or her children. It’s a choice that comes with a price tag. It should not be funded with taxpayer dollars. (My wife and I financially support St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly; we don’t want our tax dollars going there.)
Since I first enrolled at Oak Street School in Inglewood, over 750,000 young scholars have passed through its doors. Imagine what contributions they’ve made to American society! It amazes me that this school is still healthy and functioning. I hope I can say the same for public education in the United States in the years to come.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a 14-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.