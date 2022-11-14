I’m an addict, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.
My substance of choice is chocolate. I cannot resist it. I cannot remember when my chocolate craving took hold, but I’m fairly sure I was quite young when it began. My accidental research on the topic has surfaced the very good news that chocolate (the dark kind), consumed in moderation — like red wine, caffeinated coffee and almonds, among other things — can be good for your health.
The key is moderation. My wife manages the chocolate supply at our house and doles out a moderate amount for the two of us each day. She keeps me from going over the chocolate cliff. You can, after all, consume too much of a good thing. So, in a good sense, at least at our house, chocolate is a “controlled substance.”
The term addiction has a negative connotation. Become addicted to the wrong substance(s) and you could die prematurely. In recent weeks, television and film star Matthew Perry brought forth a memoir (maybe a first memoir, given his age). In it he details how a whole galaxy of dangerously addictive drugs have interrupted his career and threatened to end it with lethal consequences. He explains that he’s gotten his addictions under control. Good for him. Sadly, destructive addictions have prematurely ended the lives of far too many people. Among the famous, Judy Garland comes to mind. But countless ordinary folk have succumbed to “bad addictions” as well.
I placed “bad addictions” within quotation marks for a reason. There are also good addictions. The good ones need to be celebrated.
A person can be addicted to changing the world for the better. A good example is Bill McKibben, a science professor at Middlebury College in Vermont. McKibben is addicted to helping his fellow human beings save the planet from climate change. Part of his challenge during the past 50 years has been convincing reasonable people that there is a problem that needs to be solved.
Given the sort of pushback he has received, consistently, from climate change deniers, one would expect McKibben to have given up his quest a long time ago. But preaching the gospel of addressing climate change is his good addiction. It gives him energy and keeps him going. (By contrast, a bad addiction will give you energy until it brings you down and causes all your bodily systems to crash.)
There are myriad good addictions. One of my favorites is the one I encounter in people who are passionate about finding the good in other people. I must confess that I’m not always very good at this, but I want to get better. My inclination is to categorize people. I tend to see some of them as redeemable and others as hopelessly flawed. A person addicted to finding the good in other people (and the good is always there) looks past the flaws, or looks beneath them.
A wise person who was comfortable with common street language described humanity as “people, all of whom are worthy of love and care, because God made them all — and God don’t make junk.” Only a person addicted to the redemptive qualities in all human beings can say a thing like that.
What’s your addiction? If it’s a bad one, consider going for a trade-in. If it’s a good one, celebrate it, pursue it and revel in it. As for me, the “God don’t make junk” philosophy makes a lot of sense. In addition, I’m not giving up chocolate.
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.