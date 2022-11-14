Chocolate shirt

One of my favorite people gave me this wonderful shirt.

I’m an addict, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

My substance of choice is chocolate. I cannot resist it. I cannot remember when my chocolate craving took hold, but I’m fairly sure I was quite young when it began. My accidental research on the topic has surfaced the very good news that chocolate (the dark kind), consumed in moderation — like red wine, caffeinated coffee and almonds, among other things — can be good for your health.