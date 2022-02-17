Parents have enormous influence over the way their children form value systems. Two recent stories illustrate this, with starkly contrasting results. In both examples, the reader is invited to consider what it is, precisely, that parents are teaching their children.
In the state of Tennessee, there now exists an organization calling itself “Moms for Liberty.” The women of the group’s Williamson County chapter filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education. All of them are homeschooling their children. But they sought even more control over what their children might accidentally read. They didn’t want public libraries in their state promoting books that might make their children feel “uncomfortable, guilty or ashamed.”
Included on their list was the title Ruby Bridges Goes to School. It’s the story of an elementary school child who is African-American and who has waited a long time to get into a school previously reserved for Caucasian children. Some of the content in this “frightening” book includes a photo, taken by a news reporter, showing a smiling White boy holding a sign announcing, “We won’t go to school with Negroes.”
At the conclusion of the book, Ruby Bridges, speaking in her own words, says: “Now black children and white children can go to the same schools. I like to visit schools. I tell my story to children. I tell children that black people and white people can be friends. And most important, I tell children to be kind to each other.”
Moms for Liberty considers this message to be harmful to their children. The question to ask, of course, is: What are the children of these parents learning?
The state of Mississippi borders Tennessee, but the parenting thirteen-year-old Abraham Olagbegi received was a million miles removed from that offered by Moms for Liberty. Abraham’s parents weren’t busy “protecting” him from the wider culture. They were eager to raise a decent young citizen.
Here’s what Abraham’s mother said about him: “As parents, we [can] only hope to raise good, God-fearing, productive members of society. Sometimes we get things wrong and sometimes we get things right. It’s nice to see when things go right.”
Not everything went right for Abraham. In 2020 he was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder. He received a successful bone-marrow transplant. Then he had a decision to make. The Make-a-Wish Foundation had targeted Abraham because of his ordeal. They asked what he wished for, more than anything else. His answer stunned them.
“I want to feed homeless people,” he replied. The Make-a-Wish Foundation provided financial support, along with donations from local businesses, to create “Abraham’s Table.” It provides meals for homeless people in his community every third Saturday.
Where did Abraham Olagbegi get the generous heart and moral grit to do what he did? His values came from his parents. He simply acted on them. In his own words, “I am a person of hope. When you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God.” He was talking about his health crisis, but also about the hungry people he’d been observing in his city.
In the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific,” army officer Joe Cable sings a painful litany. “You have to be carefully taught,” he intones, “before it’s too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate. You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
If your parents taught you well, and they’re still around to get the message, let them know. And, if you feel as though you got short-changed learning healthy values as a youth, it may not be too late to do some un-learning.
But getting the right message from our parents in the first place is always best.