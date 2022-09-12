Einstein

Albert Einstein was a genius. He was convinced that everybody else is too.

Albert Einstein once memorably (and provocatively) said, “Everybody is a genius in some way.” He was responding to a questioner who had asked him, “What does it feel like to be a genius?” What was Einstein getting at with that quote?

The gifted mathematician’s point was, simply, that every person has an innate potential for excellence in some particular area. The trick is discovering it, and then putting it to work. Einstein had some advice for those who try to excel in areas where they are not really gifted. He said, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing it is stupid.”