Albert Einstein once memorably (and provocatively) said, “Everybody is a genius in some way.” He was responding to a questioner who had asked him, “What does it feel like to be a genius?” What was Einstein getting at with that quote?
The gifted mathematician’s point was, simply, that every person has an innate potential for excellence in some particular area. The trick is discovering it, and then putting it to work. Einstein had some advice for those who try to excel in areas where they are not really gifted. He said, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing it is stupid.”
The challenge is to discover the God-given potential that each of us has, and then to put it to use in a positive way. The task is to take inventory of one’s self and to discover what it is that makes you genius material.
My observation is that most people are better than I am at all sorts of things. I envy the person who can tear an engine apart, diagnose its problems and repair it. I’m impressed by the person who can look at an empty wall, design an elaborate oak bookshelf to fill that space, and then create it on the spot. I am astonished by people who can do complicated math problems in their heads, and get the answers right every time.
I am impressed by the person who can observe an individual in emotional crisis and determine not only what seems to be troubling them but also how to respond in a way that helps and heals. I am in awe of people who can create complicated quilt designs.
Everyone is a genius in some way. Some of us haven’t yet taken inventory of our abilities, strengths and skills, in order to know how we are gifted.
Recently I read the story of a “boy genius,” the details of whose brief sojourn on this planet simply blew me away (he died tragically this past June at age 14). Kevin Cooper grew up in a suburb of Salt Lake City. His family fell on hard times when he was an infant. His father, a military veteran, was wounded so severely he will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. His mother is blind. His older brother is autistic.
Kevin discovered his own inner genius early. It was the ability to tackle problems and turn challenges into successes. Here’s what he accomplished before he died in a drowning accident. He persuaded his family to escape an unaffordable mortgage by moving to rain starved southern Utah where property was cheap. Once the family relocated, here’s what he did.
At age 7, he started a successful business — buying, breeding and selling rabbits for meat. Before age 10, he taught himself how to repair automobile engines. Frustrated over the family’s impoverished existence, he asked, “Dad, how do people become rich?” His father advised him to watch online videos posted by Warren Buffett, the investment genius.
That led to Kevin teaching himself how to buy and sell real estate. He ended up purchasing a 350 acre ranch and another property with a fixer-upper house, which he remodeled. It became his family’s home. In southern Utah, where drought is forcing farmers and ranchers off their land, Kevin was in the process of discovering ways to restore underground aquifers, so that desert land could become useful to farmers even when it doesn’t rain. This exploration ended with his untimely death.
What’s your genius? If you’re not sure yet, perhaps it’s time to take inventory.
